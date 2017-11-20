Sunshine Division Packs Thanksgiving Food Boxes
By Pat Boyle
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 6:52 AM

Portland, Or. – The Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division  warehouse is a beehive of activity this morning. Volunteers are packing 500 boxes of food to be distributed to those in need  for Thanksgiving. The food boxes will be given out on Tuesday. Sunshine Division also distributes  food boxes during the Christmas season.
.

