Portland, Or. – The Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division warehouse is a beehive of activity this morning. Volunteers are packing 500 boxes of food to be distributed to those in need for Thanksgiving. The food boxes will be given out on Tuesday. Sunshine Division also distributes food boxes during the Christmas season.
Sunshine Division Packs Thanksgiving Food Boxes
