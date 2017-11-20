Sunshine Division Loads Up Food Boxes

PORTLAND, Ore.– Zupan’s employees volunteered for several hours this morning packing up food boxes so needy families could have a nice Thanksgiving Day Dinner. 500 families will be served. People had to register ahead of time to be able to get a box. Elderly, disabled, veterans and families with children will all get holiday meals. Distribution of the boxes will happen tomorrow.

Turkeys, celery onions pumpkin pie chicken broth stuffing mix were only part of what packed into each box. Zupan’s entered into a partnership with the Sundshine Division part of the Portland Police Bureau about 11 years ago. Officers say this is a very worthwhile project.