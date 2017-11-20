Sunshine Division Loads Up Food Boxes
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 11:54 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.– Zupan’s employees volunteered for several hours this morning packing up food boxes so needy families could have a nice Thanksgiving Day Dinner.    500 families will be served.  People had to register ahead of time to be able to get a box.  Elderly, disabled, veterans and families with children will all get holiday meals.  Distribution of the boxes will happen tomorrow.

 

Turkeys, celery onions  pumpkin pie chicken broth stuffing mix were only part of what packed into each box.  Zupan’s entered into a partnership with the Sundshine Division part of the Portland Police Bureau about 11 years ago.  Officers say this is a very worthwhile project.

Related Content

New Year’s Eve Crashes
54 Suspected Cases Of Voter Fraud Emerge In Oregon
It’s A Sale Fans Of One TV Show Don’t ...
Body Found in Shed Near Vancouver
Nursing Assistant May Lose License For Faking Canc...
Brenda Tracy Comes Home
Comments