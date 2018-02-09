Sunriver’s Police Chief Resigns

SUNRIVER, Ore. (AP) – Sunriver Police Chief Marc Mills has resigned amid allegations that he struck a subordinate.

The Sunriver Service District announced the news Friday.

The 62-year-old Mills was charged with misdemeanor harassment last month. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the chief struck a police sergeant in December while both were on duty.

In a statement, the district said other employees have since complained about the chief’s “outbursts of temper.”

Mills had been chief of police in the Central Oregon resort community since 2012.