Sunriver Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The Sunriver police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Bulletin reports the Sunriver Service District Managing Board placed Police Chief Marc Mills on paid administrative leave Sunday.

The board has not disclosed what led to the decision, but Board Administrator Debra Baker says an investigation is ongoing.

The board appointed Mills to the position in May 2012 after it fired former police chief Michael Kennedy for being poorly suited to manage a planned expansion of public relations efforts.

Bend Police will send Capt. Cory Darling to fill in as interim Sunriver police chief for a short term.