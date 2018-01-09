Sunriver to Negotiate Settlement With Suspended Police Chief

SUNRIVER, Ore. (AP) – Officials in Sunriver have authorized an attorney to negotiate a potential settlement with suspended police chief Marc Mills.

The 62-year-old Mills was charged with misdemeanor harassment last week. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Mills struck a fellow officer in December while both were on duty.

The Bend Bulletin reports that board of directors for the Sunriver Service District met Monday afternoon to discuss the chief.

Board chairman Jim Fister says the district won’t decide whether to fire Mills until after an internal investigation, but has been informed that the chief is open to resigning, pending a settlement.

Mills’ contract allows him 180 days of severance pay if his contract is terminated. A resignation could save the district some of that money.

