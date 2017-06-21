Sunday’s Portland Timbers Match Delayed Due To Foretasted Excessive Heat

Portland, Ore. — Major League Soccer and the Portland Timbers announced Wednesday the match against Seattle Sounders FC this Sunday, will be delayed.

The decision comes as weather forecasters expect temperatures to be near 100-degrees Sunday.

The match had been scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Providence Park but has been pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Timbers say this will eliminate direct sunlight on the field during the game, allowing for significantly lower on-field temperatures.

The game also changes T.V. stations. It will now be televised on ESPN2, with a pregame broadcast beginning at 7 p.m.. You can also listen to the game on KXL’s sister station, 102.9/750 The Game.