Sunday’s Controversial Rally Still On, June 10th Rally Canceled

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)- An organizer has canceled an anti-Shariah law rally that had been planned June 10th in downtown Portland.

In a Facebook post, Scott Ryan Presler blamed “inflammatory comments” by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, saying they put participants at risk of violence. He said they will instead march in Seattle.

Wheeler called on the U.S. government to revoke a permit for an event Sunday billed as a pro-President Donald Trump free-speech rally and not to issue a permit for the anti-Shariah law rally. Both were planned on federal property.

Wheeler said the city is in mourning from a deadly stabbing on a light-rail train and that the events would exacerbate tensions.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of killing two men and injuring a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade.

The rally scheduled for Sunday is still on.