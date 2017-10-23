Hwy 101 Reopened After Flooding In Tillamook

Tillamook, Oregon – Update: KXL’s Pat Boyle talked with ODOT dispatch which says they reopened highway 101 in Tillamook at 4:14am Monday morning. A mile long stretch was closed Sunday after they got five inches over rain overnight Saturday. So much rain the Wilson River was five feet above flood stage, sending water across the road and damaging businesses and cars, including a Honda belonging to Alex Fisher’s family. He talked with KGW. Tillamook is no stranger to flooding during the rainy season…but they say this gully washer came pretty early in the season, this is morning typical of November, December and January.

Stormy weather on the Oregon Coast flooded Tillamook over the weekend with close to a half a foot of rain. The flooding damaged cars and shut down part of Highway 101. Sharon Mayac tells KGW she woke up to standing water around her apartment Sunday morning and was stuck.

At least one business had to close and the nearby Wilson River rose five feet above flood stage. A detour around that section of highway 101 has been set up. There were some power outages but no reports of injuries.

