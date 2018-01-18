Sundance Take 34

The Sundance film festival turns 34 this year. The 2018 edition will include 110 feature length films from 29 countries.



It’s the biggest film festival in the United States and it’s responsible for churning out films like: The Blair Witch Project, Napoleon Dynamite, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Supersize Me, The Usual Suspects, Saw and I, Tonya. Here’s the lineup for this year:

Sundance Film Festival Unveils Full 2018 Features Lineup

Take a look at the film entry with an OREGON connection.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3892172/

We plan to talk to a longtime Park City resident about what it’s like to see all these people coming to town year after year. Listen for that Friday during Portland’s Morning News.