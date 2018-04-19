Sun Break!

I have to take some time and soak up this beautiful spring sunshine — and in print too.

Feel free to go back and read the first blog I posted. This was not long after I moved to Portland, having come from the “Sunshine State” and anxious about just how much cloudy, rainy weather I would experience.

It is safe to say — I LOVE the sunny days here in the Pacific Northwest and I’m told it gets even better from here.

Here’s my walk into work today:

Not only does it LOOK lovely. For me — it feels really refreshing too!!

Maybe you noticed it, but if you didn’t — I’m a big dude….and let’s just say the Florida heat made me uncomfortable in many situations (sweaty bear, ew!).

Having the sunshine was great because of all the good Vitamin D and the chance to get a good tan, etc., etc.

But here — I can walk around in the crisp, cool mountain air and enjoy the sunshine without also looking like I’ve just gone through 90 minutes of hot yoga.

When I saw what kind of weather is in store the next week or so….I got pretty excited….so did she:

And now for something completely new this season in Portland: SUN. pic.twitter.com/i7iJxzQP4L — DianeDulken 🇺🇸🚲🏞 (@DianeDulken) April 19, 2018

See that?? Sunshine and highs in the upper 60’s or mid 70’s for several days. Yes!! It’s the kind of weather Florida gets during a small space between summer and winter (I think there are really only two season in Florida).

Anyway — I’m sharing my excitement because I’m told this pattern of beautiful weather will be the norm from basically now until July or August (when it DOES get hot here).

Alright — back to scheduling my first ever hot yoga class….