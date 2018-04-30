Summer Is Coming Kids Need To Read
By Rosemary Reynolds
Apr 30, 2018 @ 6:30 AM

PORTLAND ,Ore.–Uncle Mark Olmstead is a Portland singer, songwriter and children’s author whose mission is bringing families together, one song and one story at a time.  His coloring book, story book and inter-generational family keepsake, The Adventures of The True Sunbeam, won the International Best Indie Book Award.  Mark will be visiting bookstores, toy stores, events and other venues where children are ready to share their shining moments and become strong and confident.  The tour coincides with National Children’s Book Week April 30th through May 6th. See locations where Mark will be a www.truesunbeam.com

 

