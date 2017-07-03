Summer Caesar Salad Recipe

Mark Togni’s Summer Caesar Salad

1 egg yolk, no egg white

Olive Oil

1/2 Lemon

3-4 Garlic cloves minced

1/2 tsp salt (Kosher or Himalayan)

Fresh cracked Black Pepper (be generous but careful)

1 tblsp Dijon

1/2 tblsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 Anchovy fillet

Instructions:

In a small mixing bowl add egg yolk. Slowly, drop by drop add olive oil until texture thickens similar to mayonnaise.

Once a mayo type consistency is reached you can slowly pour olive oil until desired amount for dressing is reached.

Squeeze half a lemon flesh side up (to avoid seeds dropping in dressing) into your dressing and whisk again. Add minced garlic (I like using a garlic press here), salt & pepper. Whisk again to insure proper mix. Add the Dijon and Worcestershire together and whisk once more. Take Anchovy fillet and using the back of a spoon press until fillet becomes a paste. Add Anchovy, whisk once more to assure Anchovy is dispersed into dressing. Use a small leaf of Romaine to dip and taste for desired effect.

*Add fresh grated Parmesan & croutons atop wedged or chopped Romaine and then pour dressing liberally…Voila! a perfect salad to go with any 4th of July dish.