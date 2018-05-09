Suit Claims Oregon Child Welfare Ignored Sex Abuse Report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Oregon Department of Human Services, claiming child welfare workers failed to intervene after a 7-year-old girl reported sexual abuse by her grandfather.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the $6 million lawsuit filed Monday claims the child reported the abuse in May 2011 to a therapist who then alerted the department.

According to the suit, the girl’s father agreed not to let the grandfather see her anymore and child protection officials did not take additional action.

According to the suit, the grandfather continued to see the child and the abuse continued until August 2013 when the girl contacted police.

The grandfather was later convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Agency spokeswoman Christine Stone declined comment, citing the pending lawsuit.

