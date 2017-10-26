In Brief: Looks a lot like early Coen brothers and it’s a blast.



Suburbicon. Strange name for a strange but unique movie. The setting is suburbia in 1959. It’s bright, shiny and has blocks and blocks of houses and cars that gleam in the sun. Lawns are freshly mowed. Dad goes to work each day. Mom stays home with the kids and cooks and sews and does the things moms did in suburbia in 1959.

Life is idyllic.

Then an African American couple and their son move into the neighborhood. Gosh. That’s bad. It upsets the lily white freshness of the community and a kind of panic ensues and gradually builds. Oh, and in the perfect Caucasian home the next block over is a murder.

Two thugs show up in the middle of the night. Grab the husband, wife, their young son and the wife’s twin sister and tie them to chairs and use chloroform to render them unconscious. They use a lot more chloroform on the wife than on the others. She dies.

More death follows in often humorous but always ironic, Coen brothers’ movie fashion.

Co-stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac and Noah Jupe who does the couple’s son have fun with the material. Typical of most Coen brothers projects, most of the characters are two-dimensional people. Damon’s Gardner Lodge is not very deep. He’s a man of little conscience but who is quiet, serious and doesn’t like to make waves. Moore’s Aunt Maggie isn’t the brightest light in the chandelier and is a bit more devious, has a cruel streak and is prone to panic.

Both performances are creepy perfection. So are several other critical roles. Jupe’s Nicky is the film’s only three-dimensional character. He does a kid caught in an adult world he’s not ready for and in which he is powerless and has nowhere to turn or to run.

It is a deep, difficult role for a young kid.

Joel and Ethan Coen co-write this one with director George Clooney and his Good Night, and Good Luck co-writer Grant Heslov. Who did what writing in the script isn’t certain. However, the product has a lot in common with the satirical and sometimes gritty darkness of early Coen brothers films like Blood Simple, Fargo and The Man Who Wasn’t There.

In places Clooney and the Coens play it straight. Other parts are deliberately outlandish. It’s a nice mix of genres. Clooney — as he was with his directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind — has a wicked sense of humor and has a blast with the material. The community is appalled about a nice, respectable black couple moving to Suburbicon while very rotten things go on in the Caucasian homes and businesses around them.

While not a horror movie per se, it is — at times — horrifying and on a date close to Halloween when people to flock to the plethora of horror movies dotting theater marquees today, this is the one they ought to be checking out.

Not many tricks here but it is a real treat and you can’t beat this Clooney Coen brothers concoction.

Director George Clooney

Stars: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Noah Jupe, Jack Conley, Glenn Fleshler, Karimah Westbrook, Tony Espinosa

Fun, frightening and while not a horror movie, it’s horrifying enough to make it your Halloween weekend movie pick. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



