Study: Oregon Outdoor Activities Bring In $16B Annually

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A recently released study states Oregon outdoor activities generate more than $ 16 billion annually.

The Bend Bulletin reports the Outdoor Industry Association’s study released on Wednesday updated state-by-state breakdowns of the impact the outdoor recreation industry has on each state.

The study states Oregon’s outdoor activities revenue has grown by more than 28 percent since the last study in 2013.

In addition, 69 percent of Oregonians surveyed in the study said they participate in outdoor recreation each year, which is up from 60 percent during the previous survey.

The raw economic numbers place Oregon in the middle of the pack among Western states, well behind California, Washington and Colorado, but ahead of Nevada, Idaho and Utah.