Student Sleeps, Teacher Tweets

A teacher near Spokane is getting a lotta traction from a tweet. About a student.

She fell asleep in class. We’ve all been there. I worked all through school and sports and had plenty of chores. I’d get droopy every now and then.

This is the tweet:

“Meg fell asleep in class. I let her. I didn’t take it personally. She has zero-hour math, farm-girl chores, state-qualifying 4X400 fatigue, adolescent angst, and various other things. My class is only a part of her life, not her life.”

In a follow up, he said, “She wasn’t being rude or disrespectful when she nodded off. She was tired. So I gave her a break. I can do that.”

The student spotted her teacher at the grocery store the next morning, 6:45am, after chores and before math class. She let him know she got her essay in late.

She didn’t even know about the tweet.

I like this teacher, Mr. Syrieon. Good on ya!