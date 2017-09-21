In Brief: Boston Marathon victim Jeff Bauman’s story deserves a better telling.



On April 15, 2013 two brothers set off bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The two — Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev — were responsible for the terrorist attack. It killed three people and wounded several hundred. Sixteen people lost limbs.

One of those losing limbs is Jeff Bauman. Trying to impress a woman he was in love with, Bauman was at the finish line with a congratulatory sign. While standing and waiting for her to run by, he saw the brothers — not realizing they were bombs — set one of devices down. His eye-witness account helped catch them.

It made him a media hero in Boston and an instant celebrity.

Stronger is his story. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and cable TV series Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany as his girlfriend Erin. Miranda Richardson and Clancy Brown play his parents. She’s his drunken, ditzy mother who uses Jeff as her status symbol. Brown is the man’s disconnected father.

Bauman’s struggle wasn’t just with losing his legs but was with his parents, battles with his girlfriend and not wanting the celebrity.

The film is written by John Pollono who is mostly a TV writer (Mob City, Masters of Sex, This is Us) and is based on Bauman and Bret Witter’s book. The script — not to knock Pollono — plays more like something you’d see on commercial TV than in a theater. It is padded to run two-hours when something closer to 90-minutes would have been better storytelling.

Plus Pollono has no skill at emotional investment. It’s pretty much paint-by-numbers. You feel bad for what happened to Bauman and others at the finish line that day but the emotional payoff you seek in this kind of a film just isn’t there.

Two things save the movie. Barely. One is director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Your Highness, Our Brand is Crisis) who grows up on this one. Most of his early stuff was good but immature. Our Brand is Crisis was grown up but had a TV movie of the week feel. With this Green adds being a pretty good storyteller to his resume. He gets a ton of credit for taking Pollono’s rambling script and making it work.

The second positive is Gyllenhaal’s always stellar work. He’s marvelous as is Maslany. But the real skill on display is that of Richardson who is as obnoxious as any character you’ve ever seen based on a real person. There are times when you — like Gyllenhaal’s Bauman or Maslany’s Erin — want to just yell and tell her to shut the hell up.

Acting doesn’t get much better than that.

Director: David Gordon Green

Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, Clancy Brown

Rated R for mature themes, language, violence. Bauman’s tough luck is a tough film to watch and partly because it is tediously told. Average Joe Movie scores it a 2 1/2 on the 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.