Strip Club To Pay $1.25 Million To 13-Year-Old Dancer
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jun 20, 2017 @ 3:16 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon strip club has agreed to pay $1.25 million to a dancer it employed when she was 13 years old.

Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian made the announcement Tuesday, saying it’s the largest settlement the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries has ever secured for an individual worker.

A case involving a second underage minor employed by Stars Cabaret in Beaverton remains pending.

The 13-year-old girl was hired in 2012 to dance nude for customers and have sex with them in a back room. Former Stars Cabaret manager Steven Toth was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the prostitution.

Related Content

Seattle Man Brought Underage Girls To Portland For...
Woman Arrested in Shooting of Man at Portland Stri...
Indicted Man Arrested in Southeast Portland
Man Dies After Shooting At Beaverton Strip Club
Comments