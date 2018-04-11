Strict Regulations at REI

It’s a first, a retail store sets regulations to protect the environment, people and animals. If suppliers can’t meet the standards, they won’t be included on the shelves.

We’re talking about REI.

REI’s Director of Sustainability, Matt Thurston says, “it’s a retailer’s responsibility to connect consumers with products that back up their own core values.”

The company has a whole system for you now. You can search for your products in the store and online, based on sustainability practices; your passions; your personal values. Check the information on REI’s website.

BTW, remember what REI stands for?

Yep, Recreational Equipment, Inc. REI has been around since 1938.