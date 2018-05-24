Streetcar Crashes In SE Portland, One Person In The Hospital
By Jordan Vawter
|
May 24, 2018 @ 2:45 PM

Portland. ORE – Multiple vehicles and the Portland Streetcar collided this afternoon near the intersection of Southeast Grand Avenue and Taylor Street, causing the streetcar to come off the tracks.

One person has been taken to the hospital, but Portland Police tell us there were no major injuries.

Southeast Grand Avenue will be closed for multiple hours from Belmont Street to Madison Street as crews work to clear the crash.

One of the cars that collided with the Portland Streetcar this afternoon

Portland Bureau of Transportation has a crane on the scene to get the Streetcar back on the tracks.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Initiative 43 Has Some Traction To Start Getting Signatures Dame Named First Team All-NBA Judge Rules In Favor Of Man Seeking Records From City Of Portland Family Sues City Over Deadly Police Shooting Inside Shelter Growth Buoys State Coffers, Drives Kickbacks Two Years in Prison for Man Who Stole Mother’s Painting
Comments