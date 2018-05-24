Streetcar Crashes In SE Portland, One Person In The Hospital

Portland. ORE – Multiple vehicles and the Portland Streetcar collided this afternoon near the intersection of Southeast Grand Avenue and Taylor Street, causing the streetcar to come off the tracks.

One person has been taken to the hospital, but Portland Police tell us there were no major injuries.

Southeast Grand Avenue will be closed for multiple hours from Belmont Street to Madison Street as crews work to clear the crash.

Portland Bureau of Transportation has a crane on the scene to get the Streetcar back on the tracks.