Streetcar Crash

Portland Ore – A crash involving the Portland Streetcar and multiple vehicles sent one person to the hospital on Thursday afternoon and shut down part of SE Grand Avenue. While one person was taken to the hospital, no major injuries were reported. PBOT said 10 people were on the streetcar at the time of the crash.

Three vehicles were wrecked, which also caused the streetcar to get knocked off its tracks. According to witnesses a truck collided with the streetcar and then was pushed along by it hitting two other cars, one of which was parked.