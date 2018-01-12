Stranger Danger in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. – Tigard police are investigating a reported case of stranger danger.

A child told their parents that a white van pulled up next to them about 2:30 Thursday afternoon, just blocks from Tigard Elementary.

The driver, a white adult male, allegedly asked the child if they wanted a ride home. The child ran from the area.

This is similar to an incident that happened January 3rd near Mary Woodward Elementary, also in Tigard.

Despite numerous tips, police haven’t been able to locate a vehicle matching the description given by the children.