Stranded Sea Turtle Rescued

Newport, Or. – A sea turtle is recovering at the Oregon Coast Aquarium after washing up near Benson Beach. It says the olive ridley sea turtle was discovered Wednesday by a Beaverton couple camping at Cape Disappointment State Park in Washington. They got in touch with the Marine Mammal Standing Network and got help transferring it to the aquarium in Seaside.

The turtle, which is on the federal endangered species list as threatened, was then taken to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, one of two facilities in the region that can provide long term rehabilitation care for the sea turtles.

The aquarium in Newport says the turtle’s temperature was 59 degrees which is way below the regular temperature of 75 degrees.