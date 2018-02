PORTLAND, Ore. – The NBA has named Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts the Western Conference Coach of the Month for January.

The Blazers went 11-5 for the month, including a perfect record at the Moda Center.

The Blazers are currently 29-22 and in sixth place in the Western Conference.

It’s the fifth time Stotts has won the award, the most by a Trail Blazers head coach.