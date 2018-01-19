Waves Cause Coastal Damage; Sweep Man Out To Sea

Oregon Coast – We’re learning just how much damage the huge waves on the Oregon coast have caused. In one case they were deadly. Oregon State Police have confirmed that a man was swept out to sea at Depoe Bay. Witnesses told police that the man went over a sea wall Thursday morning to look at the big waves from a storm. He was then swept off the rocks. The search has been called off because of rough dangerous conditions, and the man is presumed dead. Newspartner KGW reports the victim lived in Newport but was originally from Mexico.

Large “sneaker” waves have killed more than two dozen people along the Oregon coast since 1990. The incidents generally occur during late fall and winter. Police continue to urge beach goers to be cautious.

In Lincoln City, giant waves and drifting logs smashed into hotels and restaurants Thursday morning. A big wave pounded the Sea Gypsy Rentals. KGW talked with Kimberly Hitchcock a manager there. Some waves were cresting to over 60 feet, crashing through six beachfront condos.

Next door the surf pushed logs under KYLLOS RESTAURANT damaging several pipes and forcing guests to evacuate. Damage to the SEA GYPSY, the SANDCASTLE BEACHFRONT, and KYLLOS SEAFOOD and GRILL is expected to climb to over a MILLION-dollars.

Lynn Bott was watching the waves from her condo. That’s when a huge wave came crashing into her home and actually threw her around inside the room. She says she hit the counter which stopped her.

Four people walking on the sand were hit by a sneaker wave. A woman suffered a leg injury, but should be okay.

Warnings were posted at parks up-and-down the Coast Thursday, telling people to stay away from the water. Barview Jetty near Tillamook was closed, but a lot of people out there anyway, watching the waves at their own risk. A large wave around high tide had a lot of people scrambling for cover.

Parks officials say they saw the ocean pick up 300 pound logs and toss them into parking lots.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW