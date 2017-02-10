Storm-Related State of Emergency Extended

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown has extended a statewide state of emergency to provide assistance for storm recovery efforts while she was touring an Eastern Oregon community where she saw buildings collapsed from accumulated ice and snow.

Brown said Friday in Ontario that communities and businesses in Malheur County face ongoing challenges.

Brown initially made the emergency declaration on Jan. 11. The extension adds 30 more days, and came at the request of local officials

On Jan. 31, Brown also issued an order to ease and expedite recovery coordination in Malheur County.

That allows the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to temporarily suspend certain rules to accelerate demolition and removal of collapsed buildings in Malheur County.