Stolen Fire Truck Recovered In Gresham; No Arrests Yet

Gresham, Oregon – Firefighters from Cowlitz County District 5 were caught off-guard after learning that someone broke into the firehouse near Kalama, while they were on the front lines of the Archer Mountain Fire, according to KGW. The thieves made off with about $100,000 dollars worth of equipment, including the department’s brand-new Ford F-350, which they use as a primary response vehicle.

One firefighter had his Jeep Wrangler taken, and another firefighter’s apartment inside the station was ransacked. His loss totals about $8,000 dollars.

Some good news however, late Thursday night the stolen Ford F-350 was found in Gresham, but everything else is still missing. Here’s the tweet sent out by Gresham Police:

Here’s more information from Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office:

The Cowlitz Sheriff is investigating a burglary that occurred last night at the fire station on Todd Road in Kalama, Washington. There was a fire department owned pickup truck that was stolen, that has been recovered in Gresham Oregon. There is no sign of forced entry to the fire station.

There was also a black Jeep YJ wrangler that was personally owned by a firefighter that was stolen from within the fire station buildings and it has not been recovered. Washington license BGP9355.

Also missing is a 55″ digital touch screen TV stolen from the fire station that has not been recovered. (unknown brand).

Deputy Justin Taylor is on scene in Greshman with the fire chief from Kalama taking possession of the recovered stolen fire pickup truck. It was found in a residential neighborhood in Gresham.

There is a person of interest in the case but we are not identifying or discussing any details him/her at this time, or why we are interested in him/her.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the media’s help by advising people to use the TIP411 smart phone app.

Media may call CCD Charlie Rosenzweig cell until 10:30 p.m. tonight or after 8:30 a.m. Friday. cell phone 360-751-8103.