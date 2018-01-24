Stolen Dangerous Gun Possibly In Dangerous Hands

Gresham, Oregon – Gresham Police are looking for the person who stole an extremely powerful gun during a burglary. It’s a 50-caliber Grizzly rifle. Authorities say it can shoot through heavy duty commercial glass,body armor, and multiple homes at once. Sometime between January 18th and 20th someone took it from a home in downtown Gresham. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Here’s more from Police:

The Gresham Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole a high-powered rifle during a residential burglary in Downtown Gresham.

Sometime between January 18 and 20, 2018, an unknown person or persons burglarized a residence in Downtown Gresham. Among the items taken was a .50 caliber Grizzly rifle, similar to the one shown in the attached photo. The rifle was in a black plastic rifle case with the “Grizzly” logo on the side. This rifle is capable of firing extremely destructive rounds that could potentially go through heavy-duty commercial glass, cement walls, vehicle engine blocks, body armor and can even go through multiple houses at once.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

