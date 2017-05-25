Stocks Finish Higher; S&P 500, Nasdaq Close With Record Highs

(New York, NY) — News of the Fed’s plan to trim its balance sheet is still being met warmly on Wall Street. All major stock indexes finished higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing with record highs, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average narrowly missing. Spurred by gains from UnitedHealth, the Dow was nearly 71 points higher at 21-083. Information technology spurred the S&P 500 to an eleven-point gain to finish at 24-15. With Amazon nearing the one-thousand-dollar-per-share mark, and Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet rising, the Nasdaq climbed 42 points to 62-05.