Stayton Couple Charged With Child Abuse

STAYTON, Ore. (AP) – A couple in Stayton has been arrested and charged after reports of abuse involving a 6-month-old baby.

The Statesman Journal reports 21-year-old Amy Chambers, the child’s mother, has been charged with six counts of criminal mistreatment.

Her boyfriend, 37-year-old Kevin Sergeant, has been charged with three counts of assault and two counts of criminal mistreatment.

Stayton’s city manager Keith Campbell says the child was brought to a local hospital before being taken immediately thereafter to Portland.

Chambers and Sergeant were arrested after a police investigation.

Chambers is being held on $500,000 bail, and Sergeant is being held on $1 million bail.

It wasn’t clear if Chambers or Sergeant has an attorney.

