Stay Off The Beach! High Waves Causing Flood Warnings

Oregon Coast – A warning for folks on the Oregon Coast. A storm is on the way. It’ll bring strong winds,high surf, and possibly flooding. A Coastal Flood Warning is now in effect until Midnight Friday, with large swells up to 32-feet, and large breaking waves at the beach. Swells upwards of 40-feet have been spotted in the open ocean, and they’re pushing east toward the coast.

Read more about the flood warning from the National Weather Service:

Coastal Flood Warning

Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Portland OR 204 PM PST Wed Jan 17 2018 SIGNIFICANT SURF AND BEACH EROSION LIKELY TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY... A 25 to 30 foot swell train will reach the coast late tonight and peak late Thursday morning. This event appears to be similar to, or slightly stronger, than the December 2015 event when waves ran much higher on the beaches and impacted numerous low lying structures adjacent to beaches and harbors. North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-South Washington Coast- 204 PM PST Wed Jan 17 2018 COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST THURSDAY NIGHT... * SEAS...West swell of 27 to 32 feet with dominant period 17-19 seconds. Peak wave heights from around 4 am through noon Thursday. * TIDES...High tide is forecast to be 8.5-9.5 feet between midnight and 2 AM Thursday and 9.5-10.5 feet between noon and 2 PM Thursday. * HIGH SURF IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 35-45 feet and parallel to the coastline will send water much further up beaches and jetties than normal. Structures and roads located immediately at beach level will potentially be flooded or impacted by debris. Many beaches, jetties, and rocky out croppings will be covered by deep water. * COASTAL FLOODING IMPACTS...Higher than normal tides and large seas will result in beach erosion and some flooding of low lying locations along the coast. Some areas include Willapa Bay and vicinity, Seaside, Nehalem, Tillamook and Florence, particularly during the high tide midday Thursday. * RIVER FLOWS...Tidal overflow flooding of inland areas is possible but low river flows may limit impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Visitors should remain off beaches and avoid narrow access areas where escape routes could be cut off by rising water.