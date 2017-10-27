Stay Out Of Eagle Creek Fire Burn Area Or Risk A Citation

Hood River, Or. – New incentive to stay out of the Eagle Creek Fire burn area. You could get a citation. The Forest Service says, due to continued breaches within the area closure, citations will be issued to all unauthorized persons found within the area closure. It says it has spent weeks informing visitors of the closure and many warnings and citations have been issued.

It says many of the trails no longer exist as we know them and the possibility of getting lost or injured is very high. They ask that you respect the closure and your life and safety as well as the life and safety of emergency responders.

The fire area closure spans across the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and Mt. Hood National Forest. There are perilous conditions that greatly compromise public safety within the closure area, such as debris flow, rock fall and land slides.

The Forest Service says the decision to maintain the area closure was not taken lightly. Forest administrators weighed many factors and concluded that it is necessary to protect the life and safety of the public and of firefighters and emergency responders, as hazards have not yet been mitigated.

Map of the closure area here