State Of The Union Live On FM News 101 – 6pm

Trump’s first State of the Union address is tonight at 6pm. You can hear President’s Trump’s Full State of the Union speech tonight starting at 6pm on FM NEWS 101 KXL.

CBS News’ live coverage of President Trump’s first State of the Union address begins at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30. CBS News will broadcast live, primetime coverage of the address and Democratic response by Rep. Joe Kennedy III from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSN and all CBS News platforms. See a complete list of streaming platforms below.

CBSN will also have commentary and analysis live starting at 5 p.m. until the speech starts at 9 p.m. and again immediately following both speeches through midnight. All times Eastern.

What will Trump discuss in his State of the Union

While we don’t yet know what his State of the Union speech will contain, CBS polling data suggests a few topics President Trump may try to address:

The economy, particularly the performance of the stock market.

Tax cuts, his big accomplishment

Infrastructure, deemed a top priority for the administration by CBS News polling

CBS News’ Will Rahn put together a comprehensive list of everything to know about the State of the Union address.

Who is giving the Democratic response to Trump’s address?

Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week. The response to a State of the Union address is given a representative for the party in opposition of the sitting president.

The response speech is shorter and often given as a rebuttal to the opposition party’s ideas and plans. This practice began once television became a major part of politics. According to a document on the Senate’s website, the first opposition party response to a State of the Union speech was in 1966 when then-Senate Majority Leader Everett Dirksen, R-Illinois, and House Minority Leader Gerald Ford, R-Michigan, gave a response to President Lyndon Johnson’s State of the Union address.

CBS News will broadcast and report Kennedy’s Democratic response live Tuesday night.

What is a State of the Union address?

It is a wide-ranging speech delivered by the sitting president to Congress early in the year that is used to reflect on the progress of the previous year and help set the president’s agenda for the coming year. It is attended by both bodies of Congress, Supreme Court justices, every member of the president’s cabinet except for one designated survivor, and invited special guests.

Trump’s second address to a joint session of Congress

Mr. Trump’s address Tuesday night will be his first official State of the Union speech. Last year, Speaker Paul Ryan formally invited Mr. Trump last year to deliver a speech to a special joint session of Congress, but it was not officially a State of the Union address. For all intents and purposes, however, Mr. Trump’s 2017 address was identical to what a State of the Union address should contain.

Watch CBSN State of the Union coverage on your mobile or streaming devices

CBSN is available live, 24/7 via CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps. Stream anytime, anywhere on your phone, tablet, connected streaming device and including:

CBS NEWS

Oregon lawmakers plan to bring Dreamers as their guests to the State of the Union speech.

Representative Earl Blumenauer says he’s sending a DACA recipient to the President’s speech, instead of going himself.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici says she’s invited Miriam Vargas Corona, who was one of the first people in Oregon to apply for protection under DACA, after she arrived in Oregon as a 9 month old.

Senator Jeff Merkley is bringing Leonardo Reyes, from the Salem area.

And Senator Ron Wyden will bring Elsi Becerra from Portland. Republican representative Greg Walden has said he’s sympathetic to the plight of children brought to the U.S. illegally but hasn’t announced a plan to bring a Dreamer to the state of the union.

Read more from local Lawmakers:

Rep. Schrader Invites DACA Recipient to State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Kurt Schrader (OR-05) has invited Juan Navarro of Monmouth, Oregon to be his guest to the President’s State of the Union Address this year. Navarro, a student at Oregon State University and one of more than 11,000 recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in Oregon, immigrated with his parents from Guadalajara, Mexico at the age of three to seek medical treatment for his Cerebral Palsy. He is one of six Oregon Dreamers who will attend the State of the Union this year.

“I traveled across the country to come to DC to hear the State of the Union address in person to make a statement that Oregon Dreamers are watching the President as he plays chess with our lives,” said Juan Navarro. “I am not a pawn in anyone’s game. The DREAM Act would mean the world to me; I would be safe from deportation, and would be able to work when I finish my graduate degree, to vote, and to eventually run for office to represent my home of Oregon. Every day that Congress doesn’t act to pass a DREAM Act, 122 more DACA recipients fall out of status, losing the ability to go to school, to work, and to fully participate in our towns, states, and country. I can’t think of a more urgent reason to pass a DREAM Act – can you?”

“It’s my honor to have Juan here in Washington this week for the State of the Union,” said Rep. Schrader. “Juan is here, not only to represent the thousands of young folks in Oregon whose status is currently at risk, but to represent all of Oregon. This impressive young man has a bright future ahead, and it’s my mission to make sure that he, and every other Dreamer in this country, has the opportunity to fulfill his and her dreams here at home. Unless Congress acts, Oregon and the country at large will lose these talented young people from our workforce and communities.”

Last September, the Trump Administration announced an end to the DACA program beginning March 6, 2018 which will revoke the legal status of over 800,000 young people in the United States. Estimates show that over $605 million in gross state product (GSP) will be lost as a result in Oregon alone.

Congressman Schrader shared Juan’s story on the House floor last November as part of an ongoing series to share the stories of Oregon’s Dreamers since the administration’s announcement to end the DACA program. Listen to their stories below.

Bonamici Invites Oregon Dreamer to 2018 State of the Union WASHINGTON, DC [01/26/18] – Today Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) announced that a Dreamer from NW Oregon will be joining her at the President’s State of the Union Address on January 30. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to bring up legislation to protect individuals brought the US as young children. Congresswoman Bonamici invited Miriam Vargas Corona, who was one of the first people in Oregon to apply for protections under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). “Dreamers have worked hard, pursued an education, and are making our communities better places to live,” said Congresswoman Bonamici. “Turning our backs on them now is heartless, doesn’t improve national security, and will have detrimental effects on our economy. Despite saying they want to help Dreamers, the Republican leadership in Congress has done nothing to enshrine protections in law. During the upcoming State of the Union Address, I am proud to stand by Dreamers like Miriam and hold the President and Republican leadership accountable to their promises to protect Dreamers from deportation.” Vargas Corona was brought by her parents to the United States as 9-month-old infant and raised in rural Oregon. She is a graduate of Linfield College in McMinnville, where she currently lives with her husband and seven-year-old son. Vargas Corona works full time at Yamhill Community Care Organization helping residents access affordable health care. She also serves as a board member of Unidos Bridging Communities, a nonprofit aimed at enhancing understanding and support for Latino individuals and families in Yamhill County. “I am honored to be invited by Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici to the State of the Union and am tremendously thankful for her dedicated advocacy to represent the voices of Dreamers,” said Miriam Vargas Corona. “DACA has profoundly changed the course of my life and has facilitated the start of my professional career after completing my degree. Without DACA, I would be forced to leave my employment and would not be able to continue to help sustain my family’s basic needs and be a contributing taxpayer for the government assistance safety net programs such as the one that I personally work for. Vargas Corona continued, “Not having protection against deportation is terrifying. Being forced to plan for a potential separation from my child and husband is something that I do not wish for any parent. It is deeply heartbreaking to mentally prepare yourself to not see your child grow up and be there for all his defining milestones. Ending DACA means that parents are in danger of being deported and professionals like myself who serve our community’s most vulnerable persons will lose their jobs. We will lose eligibility to have private health care benefits for ourselves and our families, and the taxes we pay will be a loss of revenue for our country’s safety net programs.” Bonamici has been a steadfast supporter of the DACA program and advocated for comprehensive immigration reform. She is a cosponsor of the Dream Act , commonsense bipartisan legislation to create a pathway for Dreamers to become permanent residents. Last year, in response to increasingly aggressive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities, Bonamici introduced legislation to prohibit immigration enforcement actions at sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, courthouses, and other locations that provide emergency services.