State Senator: Sexual Harassment Common in Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A female state senator who accused a male colleague of inappropriate touching says she heard accounts from other women in the Oregon State Capitol of such behavior by men.

Democratic Sen. Sara Gesler said Monday that women told her about being touched too long, pulled in too close in an embrace, and even feeling a hand on them under the table during committee hearings. She identified Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse as the colleague she had made a complaint about.

Kruse, whose committee assignments were removed last week as a punishment, says he hasn’t been informed what he’s accused of, and that he’s been denied due process.

Kruse says he’s been denied access to any of the specifics of the allegations.