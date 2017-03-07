State Says Wolves Continue Recovery in Eastern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Wolves continue to recover in Eastern Oregon, after the state documented a third year of seven or more breeding pairs in the region east of U.S. Highways 97, 20, and 395.

A breeding pair is two adult wolves that produce at least two pups that survive through the end of the year.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that eight wolf packs qualified as breeding pairs in 2016 in Eastern Oregon.

The improvement means Eastern Oregon is now in Phase III of wolf recovery. Under Phase III, the focus is on conservation of wolves while addressing instances of wolf-human conflict. That includes continuing to emphasize the use of non-lethal deterrents, the use of controlled take in certain situations, and expands livestock producer options when investigating potential wolf depredations of livestock.

Western Oregon remains in Phase I of wolf management, with protections that match those implemented when wolves are listed as endangered.