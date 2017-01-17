State Pen Inmate Dies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a man in the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem has unexpectedly died.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said in a news release that 45-year-old Dtanyum Huey was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning. Officials say he was the only occupant of that cell.

Officials say medical staff began life-saving efforts to no avail and Huey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huey entered Oregon Department of Corrections custody on Dec. 1, 2016 on one count of escape in the second degree out of Klamath County. His earliest release date was Dec. 2, 2017.

The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation as is standard procedure.