State Of Emergency Declared In Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed a state of emergency for 28 Washington counties affected by severe winter weather.

The governor’s office said in a news release Wednesday that winter storms from Jan. 30 through Feb. 22 produced high winds, heavy snowfall, ice accumulation and significant rainfall. The storms caused power outages, damage to roads and public utilities, delays and cancellations within the state ferry system and at major airports and damage to homes and businesses.

The governor’s office estimated the damage to roads at more than $10 million. Inslee’s action will allow requests for federal dollars for those repairs and help in other areas.

The proclamation includes the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Skamania, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whatcom and Whitman.