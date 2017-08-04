State Board Finds Orthodontist Was Impaired At Work

BEND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon state board has suspended the license of Bend orthodontist they say treated patients while under the influence of opioids.

The Bend Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2vAvKnR ) the Oregon Board of Dentistry determined that Casey O’Neill would put his patients at risk if he continued practicing. The 36-year-old’s office, O’Neill Orthodontics, was closed on July 1.

O’Neill sent a text message to the newspaper saying that the board’s allegations are false and he is in “litigation” with the board for breaching his patient confidentiality.

O’Neill’s former patients say their new orthodontist David Sullivan told them that they will need to have O’Neill’s work corrected and some will have wear their braces longer than they were initially told. Sullivan says different orthodontists have varying practice styles.