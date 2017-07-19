State Awards $1 Million To Underage Dancer At Stars Cabaret

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries has proposed a $1 million award to a second woman who worked at a Beaverton strip club while underage.

The agency began an investigation in 2015, alleging civil rights violations against two minors who worked at Stars Cabaret.

The club recently agreed to pay $1.25 million to a dancer it employed in 2012 when she was 13.

The proposed order filed Wednesday says Stars Cabaret and a manager are jointly liable for sexual harassment of the second victim, who was 15 when she worked there.

The club and the manager are allowed to file objections to the proposed order.