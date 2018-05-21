Starbucks Makes A Decision…Do You Agree?

Take a seat at Starbucks. It’s ok. Whoever you are. That is the new policy at the coffee chain. This comes a little over a month after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia when they asked to use the restroom and did not buy anything. Company executives have said its previous policies were loose and ambiguous but now they are telling workers to consider anyone who walks into its stores a customer, “regardless of whether they make a purchase.” Starbucks is also asking something of the customers too. In a statement is says:

“When using a Starbucks space, we respectfully request that customers behave in a manner that maintains a warm and welcoming environment by:

Using spaces as intended

Being considerate of others

Communicating with respect

Acting responsibly.”

You can read more about this here…..what do you think of this policy?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/05/20/starbucks-tells-employees-let-anyone-use-bathroom/627003002/