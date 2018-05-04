May the 4th be with you!!!

Yes, it’s become the annual Star Wars remembrance day all across the U.S., nay — the world!

And we can thank someone who was probably hanging out with a group of friends in a basement or on a patio somewhere — maybe two or three cocktails in….who realized that the day kinda rhymed with the movies.

So, in honor of Star Wars Day, we’re already getting a cool treat from starwars.com.

Released late yesterday and already with 113,000 views on YouTube —

The website has a portion of the card game scene between Han Solo and Lando Calrissian in this year’s upcoming film “Solo: A Star Wars Story”. On top of the video itself — it’s also interactive!!

Just click and drag around the screen while the video is playing and you can get a 360 degree view of the entire scene.

Check it out:

So the TRUE origins of the phrase “May the 4th be with you” aren’t really known, but my (brief) research turned up some intriguing history.

There are several articles which cite a London Evening News publication from the 70’s stating “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.” It’s in reference to the election of Margaret Thatcher as Britain’s Prime Minister and the British Conservative Party’s May 4th, 1979 celebration marking her victory.

There are many other sources which could make a case for coining the pop-culture phenomenon, but, it’s safe to say the celebrations of “Star Wars Day” actually began just 6 years ago with a full day of festivities organized on May 4th, 2012 — in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On the rather more creepy side of Star Wars history — and its connection with the month of May.

All three of the original Star Wars movies were released in May along with all three of the “prequel” movies. So……..perhaps it was fate??