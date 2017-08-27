Standoff Ends Peacefully

Portland, Oregon – There was a police standoff Saturday night in Northeast Portland that ended with two men surrendering peacefully. Police went to Prescott Drive to find two wanted men who had warrants for their arrest in relation to a gang shooting last week. When police got to the house, the suspects 58 year old James Siberz and 19 year old Dennis Spencer refused to come out.

Police formed a perimeter around the house, and the SWAT team and a Negotiation Team were called to the scene. The standoff lasted four hours before the suspects came out and surrendered. Nobody is hurt.