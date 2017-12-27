Stabbing On Max In SE Portland

Portland, Oregon – Update: The suspect taken into custody in connection with a stabbing that took place on Tuesday evening, has been identified as 25-year-old James T. Stanley.

There was stabbing on a MAX train in Southeast Portland. Police say a man was stabbed at the Division Street stop on the Green Line around 9pm Tuesday night. A number of witnesses called 9-1-1. The victim is in the hospital and expected to live. At first, the suspect got away on a TriMet bus, but cops were able to track him down near 82nd and Division and arrest him.

Read more from Police:

On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at 8:58 p.m., East Precinct and Transit Division officers responded to the report of a stabbing on the northbound TriMet Green Line MAX as it arrived at the Division Street Transit Station, located at 9402 Southeast Division Street.

Multiple people called 9-1-1 to report the incident. As officers responded, callers provided a description of the suspect and the suspect’s last known location and direction of travel to emergency call-takers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male with injuries consistent with being injured by a sharp bladed instrument. Officers provided the victim emergency first aid until emergency medical responders arrived on scene. Emergency medical personnel provided the man medical aid and transported him by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers searched the area. Witnesses informed officers the suspect had boarded a westbound TriMet bus. Officers contacted a person that witnesses described as the suspect on a TriMet bus near the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 82nd Avenue. The person was taken into custody without incident.

The TriMet Green Lin MAX was briefly disrupted during the investigation but has now resumed service.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Assault Detail and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division have responded to assist with this investigation.

As is standard procedure, the suspect’s identity and charges will be provided after being lodged in the Multnomah County Jail.

Anyone with information about this stabbing should contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Assault Detail at 503-832-0479.

Stanley’s booking photo courtesy of Portland Police.