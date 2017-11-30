Stabbing On Greyhound Bus Near Troutdale

Multnomah County, Oregon – Breaking news overnight from Troutdale. There was a stabbing on a Greyhound Bus. Thanks to a KXL Listener for calling in and letting us know police are on scene with the bus taped off, on the I-84 freeway near Troutdale Exit 18. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says two people were stabbing on the Greyhound bus and were taken to a local hospital. Both victims are expected to survive. Trimet used one of their buses to get the rest of the passengers on their way. Officers say they have arrested the suspect.

Here’s more info from MCSO:

On Wednesday, 11/29/2017, at approximately 11:40 P.M. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on a Greyhound bus on I-84 just east of the Troutdale exit. Deputies were able to take the subject into custody at the scene. Two victims were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening wounds. A Trimet bus was used to transport the passengers from the Greyhound bus to the Troutdale Policing Community Center.

MCSO detectives were notified and are conducting an investigation. No further details are available at this time.

Images courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.