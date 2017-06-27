SR 14 Closed Past Washougal Oil Spill

WASHOUGAL, WA.– SR 14 is closed 8 miles East of Washougal. A Tanker-Trailer rig overturned spilling several thousand gallons of hot oil around 5:30 this morning. Locals can use Salmon Falls Road and Bell Center road to get around the spill. Truck Drivers need to go to the Oregon side and use I-84 to go through the Columbia Gorge.

Department of Ecology crews will assess the Environmental Damage . Nobody was hurt according to Washington State Patrol. There is no timeline for when the road might reopen.