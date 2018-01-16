Springfield Partygoer Says No Argument Before Triple Shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – A man who was at an Oregon party where three people were shot says the alleged gunman was probably struggling with a combination of “drugs, alcohol and bad feelings.”

Dakota Pander tells The Register-Guard that no argument preceded the gunfire at Saturday’s birthday party in Springfield. He says Jordan Ledbetter nonchalantly went into a bedroom and returned with a gun.

Police say Ledbetter shot and killed Pander’s brother and wounded two others.

Springfield Police Lt. Scott McKee said Tuesday it’s believed that Ledbetter was under the influence of LSD. Toxicology results are pending.

Ledbetter has been charged with murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Court records do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

