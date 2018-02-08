Springfield Man Headed to Prison for Six Years

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A man convicted of sexually abusing a Springfield woman has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The Register-Guard reports a jury last week voted 10-2 to find Melvin Monjaras-Guevara guilty of attempted rape, and unanimously convicted him of sexual abuse. Oregon is one of two states that allow non-unanimous jury verdicts.

Jurors voted 11-1 to acquit him of first-degree rape.

The victim in the case said in court that Monjaras-Guevara had raped her, and told him that she thinks he is a danger to all women.

Monjaras-Guevara declined to make a statement at Tuesday’s sentencing in Lane County Circuit Court.

His attorney, John Kolego, told the judge that his client is not a sexual predator.

