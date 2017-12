EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested an Oregon man accused of raping a child younger than 12.

Tyler Jentzsch of Springfield was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree rape and sodomy. Prosecutor Stephen Morgan said in court documents that Jentzsch engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl between 2007 and 2010.

Court records don’t list an attorney to speak on the 40-year-old man’s behalf.

Documents show Jentzsch was convicted of encouraging child sexual abuse in 1999.