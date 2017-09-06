Springfield Homicide Victim Identified As 51-Year-Old Man
By Jim Ferretti
|
Sep 6, 2017 @ 4:43 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – The victim in a weekend homicide in Springfield has been identified as 51-year-old Steven Scott.

Springfield police say Scott died from injuries suffered during a gathering Sunday. He was found in a street shortly after midnight and pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Dianne Parham of Springfield was arrested at the scene. The Register-Guard reports she was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge. Her 30-year-old son was also arrested. He faces charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and a probation violation.

