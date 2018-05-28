Spotted But Still Missing: Disabled High School Student

Boring, Oregon- A mother and father are fearing the worse for their Autistic son after he took off with the family mini-van. Stan Sittser says his son Paul left a note saying he was running away from their home in Boring. He even took the family dog.
Sittser tells us the Silver 2000 Dodge Caravan that his son is driving was spotted Sunday afternoon around 3 pm at the Government Camp Chevron station. Authorities believe he may be headed EAST on Highway 26.
The latest information released by Paul’s father Stan Sittser:
Paul Sittser info:
Autistic and hard-of-hearing
White — 5’ 11” — 170 lbs. — reddish beard
Last seen 5.27.18 in Boring Oregon
Driving a sliver 2000 Dodge Caravan 694-BDT
May have black dachshund with him
CONTACT: Email sittser@frontier.com — Call or text 503-519-1956
Or dial 911 to contact Clackamas County Sheriff
Photo furnished by Clackamas County Sheriff