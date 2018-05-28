Spotted But Still Missing: Disabled High School Student

Boring, Oregon- A mother and father are fearing the worse for their Autistic son after he took off with the family mini-van. Stan Sittser says his son Paul left a note saying he was running away from their home in Boring. He even took the family dog.

Sittser tells us the Silver 2000 Dodge Caravan that his son is driving was spotted Sunday afternoon around 3 pm at the Government Camp Chevron station. Authorities believe he may be headed EAST on Highway 26.

The latest information released by Paul’s father Stan Sittser:

Clackamas County Sheriff received positive I.D. from security camera video at the Government Camp Chevron station on U.S. Hwy 26 at 2:45 p.m. this afternoon (5/27/18). Paul Sittser – diagnosed with autism – has his black miniature dachshund with him, possibly continuing east in a silver 2000 Dodge Caravan Oregon license 694-BDT.

The search is continuing.

Paul Sittser info:

Autistic and hard-of-hearing

White — 5’ 11” — 170 lbs. — reddish beard

Last seen 5.27.18 in Boring Oregon

Driving a sliver 2000 Dodge Caravan 694-BDT

May have black dachshund with him

CONTACT: Email sittser@frontier.com — Call or text 503-519-1956

Or dial 911 to contact Clackamas County Sheriff

Photo furnished by Clackamas County Sheriff